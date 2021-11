ASHGABAT: President, Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday arrived here on a two-day visit to attend the 15th summit meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The President was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Chary Amanov, at Ashgabat International Airport. On his arrival, the President was presented guard of honour. During his stay in Turkmenistan, the President will hold meetings with heads of state.