Muslim Club Chaman wins Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup

ISLAMABAD: A formidable footballing side, Muslim Club Chaman registered an emphatic win over Baloch Club Quetta in the final match of Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup 2021 to lift the champions trophy.

The sensational match was watched by thousands of football enthusiasts at Quetta’s iconic Ayub Stadium, besides thousands more who caught the action live through PTV Sports.

Muslim Club Chaman (MCC) dominated the game right from the start by benefiting from Baloch Club Quetta’s defensive demeanor.

