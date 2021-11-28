Turkey buys 385,000 tonnes of milling wheat

HAMBURG: Turkey’s state grain board TMO has provisionally bought about 385,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Thursday, traders said.

No more purchases are expected on Thursday, traders said. The tonnages purchased are provisional and subject to final confirmation in the coming days.

Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

The tender sought wheat with 12.5% and 13.5% protein content for shipment to several Turkish ports between Jan. 10 and Jan. 31.

Some wheat is being offered from warehouses in Turkey. Traders said some export houses had been shipping Russian wheat into Turkey in advance of actual sales to escape repeated increases in Russian export taxes.