ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,704
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,886
41124hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
475,097
Punjab
442,876
Balochistan
33,471
Islamabad
107,601
KPK
179,888
Business Recorder
Nov 28, 2021
Pakistan

NA-133 by-poll: ECP issues notice to PPP candidate over violation of code of conduct

NNI 28 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued a show cause notice to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) NA-133 by-poll candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam over the violation of the election code of conduct.

A show cause notice has been served to the PPP candidate over the violation of the election code of conduct and directed him to appear before the ECP office in person on November 28.

Separately, the Ministry of Interior green-lighted the deployment of Rangers personnel for by-election in NA-133 slated for December 5.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had requested the deployment of the paramilitary troops to maintain law and order and deter any untoward incident on the polling day.

The election commission has set up overall 254 polling stations and 821 polling booths in the Lahore constituency.

The election authority has declared 21 polling stations as “extremely sensitive” and 199 polling stations as “sensitive”.

The constituency has a total of 4,40,485 registered voters. The polling for the by-election in NA-133 will be held on December 05.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik who had died of heart complications on October 11.

There will be a contest between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after the returning officer (RO) had rejected the nomination papers of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat (his covering candidate).

ECP Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam NA 133 by poll PPP candidate

