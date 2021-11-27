ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PIA announces flight schedule for Saudi Arabia amid ease in restrictions

  • PIA will operate 35 flights on a weekly basis
BR Web Desk 27 Nov 2021

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the resumption of direct flight operations to Saudi Arabia amid the Kingdom's decision to ease Covid-19 related restrictions.

As per reports, PIA will operate 35 flights on a weekly basis, from Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, and Peshawar to Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Dammam and Al Qassim.

It was learnt that the carrier has also initiated seat booking.

Pakistan among 6 countries: Saudi lifts suspension of direct entry for travellers

The development comes as Saudi Arabia on Thursday allowed direct entry from six countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, India, Egypt, Vietnam and Brazil without spending 14-day quarantine in a third country.

However, “institutional quarantine procedures will be applied to them for (5) days regardless of their immunization status outside the Kingdom while continuing to apply the exceptions issued regarding some categories in this regard,” stated the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

PIA to complete its business plan in 3 months: CEO

The new directives will come into force from 1:00 am on December 1, 2021, SPA quoted an official source of the Ministry of Interior as saying.

“The announcement of allowing the direct entry from the above-mentioned countries was issued based on the continuous follow-up of the epidemiological situation locally and globally and the reports submitted by the Saudi competent health authorities about the developments of the coronavirus pandemic and the extent of the stability of the epidemiological situation in a number of countries,” quoted SPA.

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters
1 Comment(s)
Sort By
Noor Nov 27, 2021 02:53pm
Alhamdulillah
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

