ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,704
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,886
41124hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
475,097
Punjab
442,876
Balochistan
33,471
Islamabad
107,601
KPK
179,888
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India in command after Patel's five-for against NZ

AFP Updated 27 Nov 2021

KANPUR: India finished day three of the first Test against New Zealand in a commanding position after Axar Patel's five-for wrapped up the Kiwi first innings at 296 Saturday in reply to the hosts' 345.

At the close India were 14-1, leading the Black Caps by 63 runs in their second innings with opener Shubman Gill bowled by Kyle Jamieson for one before bad light stopped play after five overs.

Mayank Agarwal on four and Cheteshwar Pujara on nine will start the innings Sunday as the hosts look to put the first of two Tests out of reach on an increasingly tricky wicket.

Earlier Patel and the other Indian spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja -- clawed India back in the last two sessions on Saturday after a strong New Zealand start.

The visitors were 249-6 at tea and the three spinners finished the Kiwi innings within 47 runs after the break.

Left-arm spinner Patel bowled Southee for five to complete his five-for.

Patel said he had been using the crease well on the pitch which is "slowing up even further".

"Today (it) was even slower than the first two days, though it was turning more. It is difficult, but you can survive here with caution," he said after play.

Ashwin took the last two wickets of the innings to finish his 42.3-over spell giving away 82 runs for three scalps.

Jamieson was caught off Ashwin for 23 and William Somerville was clean bowled by the offspinner to end the Black Caps' innings.

Ashwin and Patel denied centuries to the Kiwi openers -- Tom Latham and Will Young -- who closed the day on Friday at 129 for zero.

Latham was stumped by substitute wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat off Patel's bowling for a grinding 95 off 282 balls.

Young, who shared a 151-run opening stand with Latham, fell 11 short off his maiden international century after edging Ashwin to Bharat.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson fell leg-before to pacer Umesh Yadav for 18 just before lunch, leaving the visitors on 197-2.

India's spinners, especially Patel and Ashwin, then looked more potent on the third-day wicket with the second new ball, bowling tight lines and offering little to the batters.

Ross Taylor survived a missed stumping by K.S. Bharat off Axar before edging the same bowler to the substitute wicketkeeper a few overs later, departing for 11.

Henry Nicholls was given leg-before to Patel for two and Latham fell for 95. Jadeja bowled debutant Rachin Ravindra for 13.

Jadeja bowled 33 overs for 57 runs and Patel, India's most effective spinner, bowled 34 overs for 62 runs and five wickets.

Yadav, who took India's second new ball with Patel, bowled 18 overs for 50 runs and Williamson's wicket.

Tom Latham Ravichandran Ashwin Axar Patel India vs New Zealand

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

India in command after Patel's five-for against NZ

Pakistan condemns Indian RSS chief’s 'provocative, irresponsible' remarks

Rs444bn Sindh uplift plan: PM asks depts to prioritise less-developed areas

PIA announces flight schedule for Saudi Arabia amid ease in restrictions

11 projects signed with China: MoFA seeks text of drafts

Omicron: Germany announces first suspected Covid-19 variant case

Xiaomi to open car plant in Beijing with annual output of 300,000 vehicles

1st Test, day 2: Ali, Shafique give Pakistan solid platform against Bangladesh

Gold price declines by Rs2,400 in local market

Vaughan says he is sorry for pain felt by former team mate Rafiq

Modi orders review of reopening on Omicron Covid concerns

Read more stories