ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,704
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,886
41124hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
475,097
Punjab
442,876
Balochistan
33,471
Islamabad
107,601
KPK
179,888
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Spain's Lopez grateful for Davis Cup 'gift' at 40

Reuters 27 Nov 2021

Feliciano Lopez did not expect to play for Spain at the age of 40 but the veteran said he is relishing the opportunity after beating Ecuador's Roberto Quiroz in the Davis Cup Finals on Friday.

Lopez recorded his seventh singles win at the Davis Cup Finals after defeating Quiroz 6-3 6-3. The Spaniard hit 13 aces and saved all five break points he faced to earn victory in front of a lively home crowd in Madrid.

Lopez was not expected to play the singles event but was given the chance after Rafa Nadal was ruled out with a foot injury, Roberto Bautista Agut withdrew shortly before the event due to an abdominal injury and Carlos Alcaraz tested positive for COVID-19.

Davis Cup to go ahead in Innsbruck, despite new Austrian lockdown

"I said before that I didn't expect myself playing singles today, but I didn't expect myself representing my country, representing Spain at 40 years old, because I think Spain has a lot of great players," Lopez told reporters on Friday.

"It will be always one of my goals to be here in the team because I know how difficult it is to be part of this team because we have a bunch of great players for the last 20 years.

"Honestly, it's a gift, you know, to be here again and to be playing the singles even more, because this is something I would never ever expected."

Defending champions Spain, who won the tie 3-0 against Ecuador, next face Russia in their Group A encounter on Sunday.

Feliciano Lopez Tennis tournament Davis Cup

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Spain's Lopez grateful for Davis Cup 'gift' at 40

New Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa

Rs444bn Sindh uplift plan: PM asks depts to prioritise less-developed areas

11 projects signed with China: MoFA seeks text of drafts

PTA lowers Mobile Termination Rates to Rs0.5 per min from January

PL target revised downward

Thailand bans entry from 8 African countries over COVID Omicron variant

SME Policy 2021: approval blocked?

Pakistan rejects Indian RSS chief’s provocative, irresponsible remarks

Tax exemptions to go: Tarin

SPI down 0.67pc WoW

Read more stories