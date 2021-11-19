ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Davis Cup to go ahead in Innsbruck, despite new Austrian lockdown

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

Next week's Davis Cup Finals ties in Innsbruck will go ahead despite a COVID-19 national lockdown due to start on Monday, organisers said on Friday.

Innsbruck is one of three cities hosting the event along with Madrid and Turin.

"The organisers in Austria are currently meeting with local government to find out how this may affect COVID-19 restrictions for the event," a spokesperson for joint organisers Kosmos Tennis, said.

"As it stands now however, we can confirm that the event will go ahead."

Innsbruck's Olympiaworld venue is hosting the Group C and Group F ties, starting with Thursday's clash between France and the Czech Republic. It will also host a quarter-final.

Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as Covid grips Europe

Britain, who usually have a large following of fans, are also based in Innsbruck.

Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown to tackle a new wave of infections, with restrictions beginning on Monday.

