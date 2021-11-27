Media ‘control’: PM urges PTI leaders to ‘expose’ PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed party leaders to expose Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for gagging the media, saying the “fascist” party, which used advertisements as a tool to curb press freedom.

Talking to party MPAs from Punjab, he said that in the audio in which Maryam Nawaz issued orders not to give advertisements to certain media channels, which she later accepted, should be exposed how the party controlled media by economically crippling them.

“The PML-N which is basically a “fascist” party, accuses PTI of being fascist, should be badly exposed for its double standards with regard to media freedom,” he added.

The minister for information also informed the prime minister about the action after Maryam Nawaz openly accepted that she had given orders not to give advertisements to certain TV channels.

The information minister said that a thorough probe into the matter would be done, as to who are the people who benefited from the billions of rupees funds distributed by Maryam to control the media.

The MNAs, which include PTI leader Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, provincial culture minister in Punjab Khiyal Kastro, Ansar Majeed Khan, for labour Punjab, MPAs, Ahsan Baryal, Jalil Sharqpuri, etc, who met with the prime minister, discussed issues pertaining to politics with him.

The prime minister was quoted as saying that the PML-N especially Maryam Nawaz, who are back to the politics of 90s through concocted videos against judges and others, should be exposed. He also directed them to highlight the achievements of the government ahead of the local government election in Punjab, adding the propaganda drive launched by the PML-N should be exposed.

The lawmakers assured the prime minister that all out efforts would be made to ensure development work in their respective areas, besides countering the opposition PML-N, which is out again with its “lies” to mislead the voters of the PTI.

