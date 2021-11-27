ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Media ‘control’: PM urges PTI leaders to ‘expose’ PML-N

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed party leaders to expose Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for gagging the media, saying the “fascist” party, which used advertisements as a tool to curb press freedom.

Talking to party MPAs from Punjab, he said that in the audio in which Maryam Nawaz issued orders not to give advertisements to certain media channels, which she later accepted, should be exposed how the party controlled media by economically crippling them.

“The PML-N which is basically a “fascist” party, accuses PTI of being fascist, should be badly exposed for its double standards with regard to media freedom,” he added.

The minister for information also informed the prime minister about the action after Maryam Nawaz openly accepted that she had given orders not to give advertisements to certain TV channels.

PBA demands govt make all media spends of 20 years public

The information minister said that a thorough probe into the matter would be done, as to who are the people who benefited from the billions of rupees funds distributed by Maryam to control the media.

The MNAs, which include PTI leader Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, provincial culture minister in Punjab Khiyal Kastro, Ansar Majeed Khan, for labour Punjab, MPAs, Ahsan Baryal, Jalil Sharqpuri, etc, who met with the prime minister, discussed issues pertaining to politics with him.

The prime minister was quoted as saying that the PML-N especially Maryam Nawaz, who are back to the politics of 90s through concocted videos against judges and others, should be exposed. He also directed them to highlight the achievements of the government ahead of the local government election in Punjab, adding the propaganda drive launched by the PML-N should be exposed.

The lawmakers assured the prime minister that all out efforts would be made to ensure development work in their respective areas, besides countering the opposition PML-N, which is out again with its “lies” to mislead the voters of the PTI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan Maryam Nawaz PTI PTI leader Media ‘control’

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Media ‘control’: PM urges PTI leaders to ‘expose’ PML-N

Tarin launches first PCM for capital market

New Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa

Rs444bn Sindh uplift plan: PM asks depts to prioritise less-developed areas

11 projects signed with China: MoFA seeks text of drafts

PTA lowers MTRs

PL target revised downward

SME Policy 2021: approval blocked?

SPI down 0.67pc WoW

Tax exemptions to go: Tarin

NCOC examines situation

Read more stories