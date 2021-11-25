ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PBA demands govt make all media spends of 20 years public

Press Release 25 Nov 2021

KARACHI: In response to the statement of Maryam Nawaz wherein she admits to denying some media houses advertising, as well as the statement of the Minister of Information in which he has released a partial media spend to reporters recently, PBA issued a statement in Karachi on Wednesday saying that government advertising should never be used to influence editorial content or to control free speech.

Governments should not try and create divisions within media or use advertising as a tool to exercise control over media.

We ask the government to make public all media spends of the last 20 years including the present government’s spend.

PBA strongly condemns all forms of coercion by any govt past or present who has used govt advertisements as a tool to influence editorial policy.

The present govt also faces accusations of adopting the same strategy whereas as per its’ manifesto, it should ensure that taxpayers’ money for advertisement in public interest is well spent and is given on merit.

The present government has also centralised advertising decisions, taking this right away from individual govt organizations, depts and ministries in order to exercise control on media.

The present government’s track record on media relations has also been under a lot of criticism by media watch dogs and journalists’ bodies.

When governments try to control freedom of expression, democracy and the people of Pakistan suffer the most.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maryam Nawaz PBA media houses

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PBA demands govt make all media spends of 20 years public

PM speaks about price hike, steps up criticism of Sharifs

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

PC board all set to approve reserve price of HEC

NASA launches spacecraft to kick an asteroid off course

Read more stories