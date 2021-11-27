Aleem Khan to quit ministership

LAHORE: After taking Prime Minister Imran Khan into ‘confidence’, Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan announced on Friday that he could not hold a government post in the interest of “neutrality” since he is now the owner of a major television channel, Samaa TV.

Announcing his decision in a tweet, the senior minister said he had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during which he persuaded the premier to accept his resignation as his new private responsibility warranted him to ensure “neutrality”.

“It is necessary for me not to hold any government post,” he wrote, adding that he was grateful to the premier for accepting his request, and he was now sending his resignation to the Punjab CM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021