Dividend/Bonus Announcements
27 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Siemens (Pakistan) 30.09.2021 460% 850.005 103.07 13.01.2022 06.01.2022
Engineering Co. Ltd Year End 01.00.P.M. To 13.01.2022
EOGM
Hum Network Ltd 30.09.2021 - 250.621 0.27 - -
(Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter
Hum Network 30.09.2021 - 216.797 0.24 - -
Limited (Consolidated) 1stQuarter
Dadex Eternit Limited 30.09.2021 - (48.421) (4.50) - -
1stQuarter
Aruj Industries Ltd 30.09.2021 - 0.636 0.06 - -
1stQuarter
Pak-Gulf Leasing 30.09.2021 - 2.409 0.09 - -
Company Limited 1stQuarter
(AKBLTFC7) Askari 10.12.2021
Bank Ltd to 16.12.2021
===============================================================================================================
