KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Siemens (Pakistan) 30.09.2021 460% 850.005 103.07 13.01.2022 06.01.2022 Engineering Co. Ltd Year End 01.00.P.M. To 13.01.2022 EOGM Hum Network Ltd 30.09.2021 - 250.621 0.27 - - (Unconsolidated) 1stQuarter Hum Network 30.09.2021 - 216.797 0.24 - - Limited (Consolidated) 1stQuarter Dadex Eternit Limited 30.09.2021 - (48.421) (4.50) - - 1stQuarter Aruj Industries Ltd 30.09.2021 - 0.636 0.06 - - 1stQuarter Pak-Gulf Leasing 30.09.2021 - 2.409 0.09 - - Company Limited 1stQuarter (AKBLTFC7) Askari 10.12.2021 Bank Ltd to 16.12.2021 ===============================================================================================================

