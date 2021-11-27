ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada bans travel from seven African countries over new Covid strain

AFP 27 Nov 2021

OTTAWA: Canada on Friday banned foreign travelers from seven African countries -- Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe -- over concerns about the spread of a new Covid strain.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos made the announcement, joining a step taken by several other countries, including the United States as well as the European Union, after the World Health Organization declared the recently discovered B.1.1.529 strain of Covid-19 to be a "variant of concern," renaming it Omicron.

"We are acting quickly in order to protect the health and safety of Canadians," Duclos told a news conference.

EU countries agree to suspend travel to southern Africa

"We know very little about this variant right now," said Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, "including how transmissible it is and whether it increases severity of illness or what the impact is on the vaccine.

"But because of so many mutations in specific areas of the genome, we're taking this precautionary measure," she said.

There are no direct flights to Canada from the seven nations listed in the travel ban.

Canadian travelers arriving indirectly from the region will be required to obtain a pre-flight negative Covid test and quarantine for 14 days on arrival in the country.

The travel restrictions will be in place until January 31, while officials "assess the evolving situation," said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

WHO European Union travel ban COVID19 Omar Alghabra Jean Yves Duclos

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Canada bans travel from seven African countries over new Covid strain

Tarin warns 'speculators', says rupee will reverse direction

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee ends near historic low

Talking about former CJP or retired judges does not amount to contempt of court: IHC

WHO classifies renamed Covid strain, Omicron, 'variant of concern'

PM stresses on enhancing economic relations with Uzbekistan

PM Imran Khan accepts Aleem Khan's resignation

Afghan humanitarian crisis, drug trafficking alarm India, Russia, China

After top-order collapse, Bangladesh recover against Pakistan

International: Gold climbs as new virus variant jolts investors

Oil prices dive to two-month lows on Covid, surplus jitters

Read more stories