ANL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
ASC 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.71%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.02%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
FNEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.84%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.46%)
NETSOL 96.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.42%)
PACE 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.47%)
PAEL 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.91%)
PIBTL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
POWER 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.9%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TELE 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.97%)
TRG 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.14%)
UNITY 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.96%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,467 Decreased By ▼ -29.73 (-0.66%)
BR30 18,075 Decreased By ▼ -264.83 (-1.44%)
KSE100 43,780 Decreased By ▼ -155.72 (-0.35%)
KSE30 16,872 Decreased By ▼ -67.63 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Talking about former CJP or retired judges does not amount to contempt of court: IHC

  • Chief Justice Athar Minallah reserves verdict about the maintainability of the petition seeking contempt proceedings against PML-N leaders
BR Web Desk 26 Nov 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has said that remarks about retired officials, even former chief justice, did not warrant contempt of court charges.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said this during a hearing on Friday regarding a petition seeking contempt proceedings against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for trying to insult the judiciary.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah said that whoever was on the receiving end of criticism (former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar) could himself file a defamation case if he wanted to. The high court chief justice further said that judges were open-minded and they should welcome criticism, according to reports.

The court has reserved its verdict about the maintainability of the petition.

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Last week, former chief judge of Gilgit Appellate Court Rana Shamim had levelled allegations against Nisar, saying that "Nisar directed not to release Nawaz, Maryam before 2018 elections”.

A story published in The News stated that in 2018 Nisar influenced judicial proceedings to prolong the detention of former prime minister Nawaz and Maryam following their conviction in the Avenfield apartments reference. As per the alleged affidavit, Shamim claims Nasir had travelled to GB for vacations in 2018 and on one occasion appeared “very disturbed” while speaking to his registrar on the phone, asking him to get in touch with a high court judge.

Shamim said that Nisar was finally able to get in touch with the judge and told him that Nawaz and Maryam must remain in jail until elections are over, after which “he became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea”.

IHC issues show-cause notices to ex-GB judge, others

According to the document, Shamim said he told Nisar that Nawaz had been falsely implicated, to which the former CJP replied: “Rana Sahib the chemistry of Punjab is different from GB.”

Following this revelation, PML-N leader Abbasi had demanded that a suo motu notice be taken of the matter. "If Mian Nawaz Sharif can go to jail, why can't Mian Saqib Nisar?"

The PML-N leader added that if Shamim is lying, then he should be given stringent punishment, but if he is speaking the truth, then Nisar's should be sent to jail.

CJP Saqib Nisar rubbishes allegations

Former chief justice Nisar has rejected the allegations of the former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan. He, on telephone, told media persons that the accusations levelled against him were “contrary to the facts”; therefore, he did not want to respond to the “plain lies” of the ex-GB chief justice.

The ex-CJP said Shamim had asked him for an extension but he did not accept his request, adding that the ex-GB CJ had also complained to him about the same.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah Saqib Nisar CJP Saqib Nisar Maryam Nawaz’s

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Talking about former CJP or retired judges does not amount to contempt of court: IHC

PM says lower exports main problem

Sell-off of HEC, SME Bank and PRCL: Ministries, FAs told to follow transaction timelines

PM stresses on enhancing economic relations with Uzbekistan

US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant

Tarin for reconciling wheat stock position

Even fertiliser makers involved in hoarding: PM

PSMA says there’s no shortage of sugar in country

October 2021: Average banking spreads down 48bps YoY

Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai

Read more stories