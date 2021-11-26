PFUJ denounces Fawad’s remarks

KARACHI: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), while denouncing the statement of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry regarding recently-held PFUJ National Convention on The Freedom of Media and Freedom of Expression, Thursday said that he should refrain from generating fake news to divert public attention from the shrinking civic space for debate, discussion and dissent.

Reacting to the tweets and statements issued by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and State Minister Farrukh Habib on the holding of PFUJ Convention, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi termed such statements as “irresponsible”.The PFUJ leaders said that the event was organized by PFUJ to hold an open debate on the increasing “unannounced censorship and curbs on the national media” by the PTI government.

