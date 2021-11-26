ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two killed, 13 injured as Iran-bound bus collides with truck

INP 26 Nov 2021

KARACHI: A bus driver and a woman were killed while 13 people injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in dense fog on Karachi’s northern bypass on Thursday morning. Bodies of the dead as well as the injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

SHO Manghopir police station told the media that visibility in the area was so poor because of the fog that one could not even see what lay two feet ahead of him.

He further said that there were total 30 people in the bus which was taking them to the holy sites in Iran. “The front portion of the bus was badly damaged in the accident,” the SHO said, and added that the passengers belonged to Ancholi area of Karachi and Thatta.

Sources in the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital said that four passengers, with minor injuries, had been discharged from the hospital while the remaining passengers, who had major injuries, had been referred to Jinnah Hospital because of the lack of facilities at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Not even X-ray machines were available at the hospital, they disclosed.

road accident Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Two killed

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Two killed, 13 injured as Iran-bound bus collides with truck

Sell-off of HEC, SME Bank and PRCL: Ministries, FAs told to follow transaction timelines

Tarin for reconciling wheat stock position

Even fertiliser makers involved in hoarding: PM

PSMA says there’s no shortage of sugar in country

Fawad for ‘accountability of media’

October 2021: Average banking spreads down 48bps YoY

ECP seeks funds from govt to buy 800,000 EVMs

Tarin to launch new brokers’ regime

Hazara elders pledge support for Taliban rulers

ECC inducts Khusro, Baqir into technical body

Read more stories