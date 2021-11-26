Two killed, 13 injured as Iran-bound bus collides with truck

KARACHI: A bus driver and a woman were killed while 13 people injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in dense fog on Karachi’s northern bypass on Thursday morning. Bodies of the dead as well as the injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

SHO Manghopir police station told the media that visibility in the area was so poor because of the fog that one could not even see what lay two feet ahead of him.

He further said that there were total 30 people in the bus which was taking them to the holy sites in Iran. “The front portion of the bus was badly damaged in the accident,” the SHO said, and added that the passengers belonged to Ancholi area of Karachi and Thatta.

Sources in the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital said that four passengers, with minor injuries, had been discharged from the hospital while the remaining passengers, who had major injuries, had been referred to Jinnah Hospital because of the lack of facilities at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Not even X-ray machines were available at the hospital, they disclosed.