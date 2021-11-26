Zong 4G signs MoU with SCO to expand network across AJK, G-B

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Special Communications Organisation (SCO) to expand the network across the Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan by offering their mutual subscribers a seamless and faster connectivity experience.

Along with SCO having coverage area in the AJK, G-B, Zong 4G will ensure the development of a state-of-the-art system by utilising the new technologies in optimising processes for network expansion and higher efficiency.

With the company’s experience in mobile services and the SCO’s infrastructure, mutual customers will be served with the advance services in the AJK and G-B region.

“We can confidently claim to have the most advanced network, providing cutting-edge mobile services to its valued consumers in the AJK and G-B region,” stated Maj Gen Muhammad Shahid Sideeq, DG-SCO.

“Zong is a highly innovative telecommunications firm in Pakistan leading the country’s ICT-powered digital transformation. I am confident that the biggest beneficiaries of this collaboration are going to be the people of AJK and G-B.”

“Our strategic cooperation benefits both partners and, more significantly, the people of AJK and G-B,” stated Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO Zong 4G.

“This agreement will ensure that resource-sharing benefits both enterprises and that the public receives superior products and services, improving their quality of life.

The partnership, which aligns well with our vision of Digital Pakistan, is a huge testament to our care for AJK and G-B community and our commitment to meeting their ever-changing connectivity needs.”

In September, Zong (CMPak) emerged as the highest bidder for the 1800 MHz spectrum auction for AJK and G-B.

Earlier this month, Zong launched its LTE services in AJK, achieving exceptional results in user speed and traffic. Zong’s LTE testing in the region was recently completed with the throughput experience improving up to 10-20 Mbps depending upon backhaul capacity across AJK and its various districts.

The SCO being the most reliable partner of Zong having cutting edge technology in remote areas of AJK and G-B and Zong being the leader of digital transformation, together this partnership is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing unparalleled services to its customers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021