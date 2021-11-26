ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
Nov 26, 2021
Interpol elects Emirati general as new president

AFP 26 Nov 2021

ISTANBUL: Interpol elected an Emirati general accused of torture as its new president on Thursday, despite the concerns of human rights organisations who fear the agency will be at risk of exploitation by repressive regimes.

The appointment follows generous funding by the United Arab Emirates for the Lyon, France-based body and accusations that Abu Dhabi has abused Interpol’s system of so-called “red notices” for wanted suspects to persecute political dissidents.

Emirati General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi was elected following three rounds of voting during which he received 68.9 percent of votes cast by member countries, Interpol said in a statement.

After his election, Raisi tweeted he would “build a more transparent, diverse, and decisive organization that works to ensure safety for all”.

However, Raisi did not address the accusations, but said the “UAE has become one of the safest countries in the world.”

Complaints of “torture” were filed against the Emirati general in recent months in France and Turkey, which is hosting Interpol’s general assembly in Istanbul this week.

Raisi, head of the UAE’s security forces, will take on a largely ceremonial and part-time voluntary role for a four-year term. Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock handles day-to-day running of the organisation. He was appointed for a second five-year term in 2019.

