ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
ASC 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
ASL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.06%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FNEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GGL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
KAPCO 30.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
MDTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.65%)
NETSOL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
TELE 16.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.7%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By ▼ -57.69 (-1.27%)
BR30 18,332 Decreased By ▼ -140.93 (-0.76%)
KSE100 43,978 Decreased By ▼ -385.83 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,952 Decreased By ▼ -172.26 (-1.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stokes comeback on hold as rain washes out England practice game

AFP 25 Nov 2021

BRISBANE: The return of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes after almost five months out suffered a setback when England's three-day practice match was washed out on Thursday.

Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his wellbeing and recover from finger surgery.

He had been due to pad up for the first time since then at Peter Burge Oval in Brisbane.

But persistent rain scuppered his preparations for the Ashes series against Australia starting on December 8.

Only 29 overs were bowled on Tuesday, with openers Rory Burns scoring 39 not out and Haseeb Hameed 53 not out against the England Lions.

No play was possible on Wednesday with the third and final day on Thursday also abandoned.

England have just one more game scheduled before the opening Test begins at Brisbane's Gabba -- a four-day, intra-squad warm-up from November 30.

Australia will have their only red-ball preparation ahead of the five-Test series from December 1, when they will begin a three-day game among themselves.

Ben Stokes England's

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Stokes comeback on hold as rain washes out England practice game

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Amid strike-call, PSO and Shell say these petrol stations are still operating

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

Read more stories