Amid strike-call, PSO and Shell say these petrol stations are still operating

In a bid to facilitate the public, oil marketing companies including Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Shell have released a list of their company-operated and company-owned fuel stations opened in different cities of Pakistan.

Their announcement comes as the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) said it will go on a countrywide strike from Thursday (today) to register their protest against "low-profit margins" due to which stations in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and other cities are closed, causing severe issues for the public.

On Wednesday night, long queues formed at many fuel stations across the country on Wednesday, with people waiting for hours.

However, oil marketing companies have repeatedly stated through their platforms that their own fuel stations would be open.

The Petroleum Division, on Wednesday, also stated that petrol stations owned by oil marketing companies (OMCs) including PSO, Shell Pakistan, Total will remain open today (Thursday).

Earlier, while talking to Business Recorder, the PPDA’s Secretary Noman Butt said around 8,000 petrol stations will close at 6am from Thursday for an indefinite period across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said that the association was engaged with the secretary Petroleum Division; however, the government is yet to notify revised margin on dealers.

“We will not call off the strike till the issuance of notification of revised margin by six percent,” he added.

He maintained that the Petroleum Division has continued to ignore their demands, adding that they would not hold talks with the authorities till their profit margins on the sale of petroleum products is not increased.

In a statement, spokesperson Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) stated that the authority has taken serious notice of people/entities who are trying to disrupt oil supplies on the pretext of increase in dealer margin.

“All Oil Marketing Companies have been advised to ensure uninterrupted oil supplies at the retail outlets and OGRA enforcement teams are infield to ensure the same. Anyone involved in oil disruptions causing public inconvenience shall be dealt strictly in accordance with OGRA laws,” the spokesperson added.