ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
ASC 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
ASL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.06%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FNEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.9%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GGL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
KAPCO 30.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
MDTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.65%)
NETSOL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
TELE 16.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.7%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By ▼ -57.69 (-1.27%)
BR30 18,332 Decreased By ▼ -140.93 (-0.76%)
KSE100 43,978 Decreased By ▼ -385.83 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,952 Decreased By ▼ -172.26 (-1.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan PSO (Pakistan State Oil Company Limited) 163.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.42% SHEL (Shell Pakistan Limited) 123.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82%

Amid strike-call, PSO and Shell say these petrol stations are still operating

  • Release list of locations functioning as petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike
BR Web Desk 25 Nov 2021

In a bid to facilitate the public, oil marketing companies including Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Shell have released a list of their company-operated and company-owned fuel stations opened in different cities of Pakistan.

Their announcement comes as the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) said it will go on a countrywide strike from Thursday (today) to register their protest against "low-profit margins" due to which stations in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and other cities are closed, causing severe issues for the public.

On Wednesday night, long queues formed at many fuel stations across the country on Wednesday, with people waiting for hours.

Long queues at fuel stations ahead of dealers' strike-call

However, oil marketing companies have repeatedly stated through their platforms that their own fuel stations would be open.

List of PSO pumps

List of Shell pumps

The Petroleum Division, on Wednesday, also stated that petrol stations owned by oil marketing companies (OMCs) including PSO, Shell Pakistan, Total will remain open today (Thursday).

PSO, Shell Pakistan, Total stations to remain open today

Earlier, while talking to Business Recorder, the PPDA’s Secretary Noman Butt said around 8,000 petrol stations will close at 6am from Thursday for an indefinite period across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said that the association was engaged with the secretary Petroleum Division; however, the government is yet to notify revised margin on dealers.

“We will not call off the strike till the issuance of notification of revised margin by six percent,” he added.

He maintained that the Petroleum Division has continued to ignore their demands, adding that they would not hold talks with the authorities till their profit margins on the sale of petroleum products is not increased.

In a statement, spokesperson Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) stated that the authority has taken serious notice of people/entities who are trying to disrupt oil supplies on the pretext of increase in dealer margin.

“All Oil Marketing Companies have been advised to ensure uninterrupted oil supplies at the retail outlets and OGRA enforcement teams are infield to ensure the same. Anyone involved in oil disruptions causing public inconvenience shall be dealt strictly in accordance with OGRA laws,” the spokesperson added.

Shell Strike PSO petrol pumps Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association PPDA oil strike

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters
1 Comment(s)
Sort By
Tasmiah Nov 25, 2021 12:39pm
Sadly, the best fuel is at Total.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Amid strike-call, PSO and Shell say these petrol stations are still operating

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

Read more stories