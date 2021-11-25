ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
Japan's 10-year bond yields flat amid solid 40-year note auction

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Yields on Japan's 10-year government bonds (JGBs) were flat on Thursday, while yields on longer-ends notes gained after a solid outcome of the 40-year bond auction.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.080%, after rising to 0.085% earlier in the session.

The auction for 40-year bonds earlier in the day received bids worth 2.37 times the amount available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 2.53 at the previous auction.

Demand was not as strong as at the previous sale but the market found the outcome solid, market participants said.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.470%. and the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.680%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.725%.

The two-year JGB yield remained at 0.130% as the bonds were not traded, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 151.57, with a trading volume of 15,909 lots.

JGB

