ANL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.41%)
ASC 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
ASL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.23%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
BYCO 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.78%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
FNEL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.71%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
GGL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
KAPCO 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
NETSOL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.97%)
TELE 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
TRG 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,329 Decreased By ▼ -143.96 (-0.78%)
KSE100 43,968 Decreased By ▼ -395.66 (-0.89%)
KSE30 16,944 Decreased By ▼ -180.21 (-1.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Nov 25, 2021
World

African swine fever outbreak spreading widely in Vietnam

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

HANOI: An African swine fever outbreak is spreading widely in Vietnam and is hurting the local farming industry, forcing the culling of three times the number of hogs culled last year, the government said on Thursday.

"The outbreak is evolving in a complicated manner," the government said in a statement. "It is threatening to spread on a large scale."

The outbreak has this year spread to 2,275 areas, in 57 out of the country's 63 cities and provinces, the government said, adding that the authorities have so far this year culled 230,000 hogs.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but often fatal to pigs. It originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia and has killed hundreds of millions of pigs.

Vietnam reported its first African swine fever cases among its hog herd in February 2019. The disease forced the culling of around 20% of its hog herd and doubled domestic price of pork as of early last year.

The outbreak subsided during the rest of last year and early this year, allowing the country to rebuild its hog herd.

Vietnam African swine fever

