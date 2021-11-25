ANL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.33%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
FNEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGGL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GGL 31.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
MLCF 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
NETSOL 97.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.62%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
UNITY 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,506 Decreased By ▼ -51.69 (-1.13%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By ▼ -126.35 (-0.68%)
KSE100 43,968 Decreased By ▼ -395.64 (-0.89%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -185.08 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Indonesia court orders government to amend controversial labour law

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered the government to amend parts of a controversial job creation law within two years, describing it as conditionally unconstitutional.

The legislation, which was passed last year, sparked widespread protest across Indonesia over claims it undermined worker rights and weakened environmental protections.

Chief judge Anwar Usman said that if the changes were not made in two years, the legislation would be deemed "permanently unconstitutional".

The court was ruling followed the pursuit last year of judicial review by Indonesia's two largest trade unions, which contested what they said were procedural flaws in its formation.

The government had no immediate comment on the court's decision on Thursday.

Revising more than 70 existing laws as part of the legislative overhaul, the government had said the law was designed to streamline red tape, spur investment and boost labour competitiveness.

Unions, environmentalists, academics and students, however, had argued it was rushed through without sufficient consultation, and would undermine worker rights and weaken environmental protections.

indonesia Constitutional Court labour law

