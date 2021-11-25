ANL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.33%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
FNEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGGL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GGL 31.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
MLCF 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
NETSOL 97.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.62%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
UNITY 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,506 Decreased By ▼ -51.69 (-1.13%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By ▼ -126.35 (-0.68%)
KSE100 43,968 Decreased By ▼ -395.64 (-0.89%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -185.08 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
UAE is fully committed to OPEC+ agreement, has no ‘prior stance’

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates is fully committed to the OPEC+ agreement and has no "prior stance" ahead of an upcoming meeting on Dec. 2, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

"The energy ministry confirms that the United Arab Emirates is fully committed to the cooperation agreement with OPEC+ and that there is no prior stance on the upcoming meeting," the agency said, citing an energy ministry statement.

The ministry "reiterates that any decisions will be taken collectively by the OPEC+ group in its next Ministerial meeting," it added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and their allies, together known as OPEC+, are to hold two meetings next week to set policy, with a gathering on Dec. 1 for OPEC members only and another on Dec. 2 for OPEC+, two sources from the producer group said on Wednesday.

Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei told reporters on Tuesday that he saw no logic in his country supplying more oil to global markets when all indicators pointed to a supply surplus in the first quarter of next year.

OPEC+, which includes Russia, has resisted requests from Washington and other consumer nations for swifter hikes, sticking to its plan of gradually raising output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month since August.

OPEC+ United Arab Emirates MENA

