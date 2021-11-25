ANL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FCCL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.17%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
FNEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGGL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
MLCF 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
NETSOL 97.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 39.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
TELE 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.98%)
TRG 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.21%)
UNITY 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,506 Decreased By ▼ -51.29 (-1.13%)
BR30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -122.33 (-0.66%)
KSE100 43,959 Decreased By ▼ -405 (-0.91%)
KSE30 16,934 Decreased By ▼ -190.32 (-1.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
World

US warns 'no military solution' to Ethiopia war as PM goes to front

AFP 25 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday warned "there is no military solution" to Ethiopia's civil war and said diplomacy was the "first, last, and only option" after state-affiliated media said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was at the front line.

With government forces fighting rebels from the northernmost Tigray region, Ethiopian media reported that Abiy was at the front "giving leadership from the battlefield" in an escalating year-long crisis that has prompted growing international alarm.

"There is no military solution to the conflict in Ethiopia," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are aware of reports that Prime Minister Abiy is on the front today, and media reporting of high-profile Ethiopian athletes, parliamentarians, party and regional leaders who have also announced that they will join the Prime Minister on the frontlines," the official added.

"We urge all parties to refrain from inflammatory and bellicose rhetoric, to use restraint, respect human rights, allow humanitarian access, and protect civilians."

The remarks by Washington come one day after the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa reported "nascent progress" towards a diplomatic settlement between the government and Tigrayan rebels, but warned it risked being eclipsed by "alarming developments" on the ground.

The envoy, Jeffrey Feltman, had just returned from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa where he was renewing a push to broker a ceasefire.

It was not clear where exactly Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, had deployed, and state media did not broadcast images of him in the field.

United States Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

