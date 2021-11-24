ANL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.2%)
ASC 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.34%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
FCCL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
FFL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
GGGL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
GGL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.33%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
JSCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.74%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.97%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-8.79%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
PACE 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.89%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.54%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
POWER 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.23%)
PTC 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.69%)
TRG 93.48 Increased By ▲ 5.13 (5.81%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,574 Decreased By ▼ -32.33 (-0.7%)
BR30 18,620 Increased By ▲ 54.09 (0.29%)
KSE100 44,590 Decreased By ▼ -358.25 (-0.8%)
KSE30 17,245 Decreased By ▼ -134.94 (-0.78%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Australia defence minister awarded $25,000 over defamatory six-word tweet

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's defence minister won a defamation lawsuit on Wednesday against a refugee advocate who described him as a "rape apologist" in a tweet, a small advance in the conservative government's effort to curb damaging commentary on social media.

Peter Dutton, an outspoken cabinet minister, experienced "hurt and distress" when shown the Feb. 25 Twitter post by a staff member, although his public profile would have meant most people viewed it as opinion rather than a fact, a federal court judge ruled.

The lawmaker was awarded A$35,000 ($25,000) in damages, a fraction of the maximum amount possible, after the judge found that Dutton had been defamed but his day-to-day life was not impacted by the now-deleted tweet.

The ruling marks another milestone in a campaign by the government to rein in what it has called a "coward's palace" of vindictive shared on social media. Earlier this year, former attorney general Christian Porter settled a defamation action against the Australian Broadcasting Corp over Twitter posts about a historic rape allegation which he denied.

Dutton's lawsuit against activist Shane Bazzi was over a midnight tweet on a day when the politician, who was then immigration minister, defended in media appearances his handling of a complaint about sexual assault inside parliament house.

Bazzi tweeted a link to a 2019 article in which Dutton suggested some refugees claiming to be rape victims were "trying it on" to be allowed into Australia, coupled with the sentence "Peter Dutton is a rape apologist".

Dutton was accustomed to the "rough-and-tumble of politics" but "deeply offended by the tweet", noting that Bazzi's account had a blue tick, indicating that he was a verified user, said the judge, Richard White in his published ruling.

The "description of Mr Dutton as a person who excuses rape was no doubt a serious defamation" but "he did not claim to have suffered more serious consequences by reason of the publication of the Tweet or even that his hurt and distress had continued to the date of trial", the judge added.

A representative for Dutton was not immediately available for comment. Bazzi said in a tweet that was he "very disappointed with the outcome" and would consider his options.

