ANL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.67%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.77%)
ASL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.9%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.56%)
FFL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
FNEL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
GGGL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.2%)
GGL 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
JSCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.47%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.86%)
NETSOL 101.12 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.92%)
PACE 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.8%)
TELE 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.56%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.3%)
UNITY 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,615 Increased By ▲ 8.76 (0.19%)
BR30 18,685 Increased By ▲ 119.09 (0.64%)
KSE100 44,926 Decreased By ▼ -22.33 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,387 Increased By ▲ 6.71 (0.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
JGB yields track US Treasury higher on Powell's reappointment

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday, taking cues from elevated US Treasury yields, while local investors shrugged off strong results from the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations.

The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.080% and the 20-year JGB yield climbed 1.5 basis points to 0.475%.

In the United States, the Treasury yields rose as investors prepared for the US Federal Reserve to become more aggressive in fighting inflation after President Joe Biden nominated Chair Jerome Powell for a second term.

The 30-year JGB yield also rose 0.5 basis point to 0.685%, while the 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.735%.

The two-year JGB yield was not traded and remained at minus 0.135%.

The five-year yield advanced 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.13 point to 151.56, with a trading volume of 20,535 lots.

