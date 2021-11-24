JGB yields track US Treasury higher on Powell's reappointment

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday, taking cues from elevated US Treasury yields, while local investors shrugged off strong results from the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations.

The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.080% and the 20-year JGB yield climbed 1.5 basis points to 0.475%.

In the United States, the Treasury yields rose as investors prepared for the US Federal Reserve to become more aggressive in fighting inflation after President Joe Biden nominated Chair Jerome Powell for a second term.

The 30-year JGB yield also rose 0.5 basis point to 0.685%, while the 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.735%.

The two-year JGB yield was not traded and remained at minus 0.135%.

The five-year yield advanced 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.13 point to 151.56, with a trading volume of 20,535 lots.