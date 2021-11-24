ANL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.6%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.64%)
ASL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
FNEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.23%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
GGL 30.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
KAPCO 31.28 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.23%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.46%)
NETSOL 99.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PACE 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.11%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.78%)
TELE 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
TRG 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.74%)
UNITY 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,596 Decreased By ▼ -9.6 (-0.21%)
BR30 18,552 Decreased By ▼ -14.22 (-0.08%)
KSE100 44,801 Decreased By ▼ -147.05 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,323 Decreased By ▼ -56.56 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
New Zealand dollar slips, bonds rally as RBNZ hikes cautiously

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: The New Zealand dollar slipped on Wednesday and bond markets rallied after the country's central bank hiked rates by less than hawks had wagered on, though it also lifted forecasts for how far rates would ultimately have to rise.

The kiwi dollar eased to $0.6917, from $0.6943, and was testing support around $0.6910/15. A break below would likely see a retreat to the September trough of $0.6860.

The Australian dollar was caught in the downdraught and dipped to $0.7217, threatening support under $0.7207.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) met most analysts expectations by raising its cash rate 25 basis points to 0.75%, but speculators had been long of the kiwi in hopes of a bigger move to 1.0%.

Minutes of the meeting showed the central bank's committee considered a faster pace of hikes, but chose to be cautious given the continuing pandemic and the very high levels of household debt.

"The standard move is consistent with the RBNZ's already signalled measured approach to policy tightening, and it is already ahead of most central banks withdrawing policy stimulus," said Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr.

That helped bonds rally and two-year swap rates fell 17 basis points to 2.2150%. Yields on 10-year bonds dropped 10 basis points to 2.495%.

The RBNZ also revised up the forecast path for rates in the future, seeing it at 1.5% by June compared to a previous call of 1.2%. Rates were seen peaking around 2.6% by the end of 2023, which would be some way above the RBNZ's estimated neutral rate of 2.0% and an outright restrictive stance.

"The new rate track has pulled forward expected hikes and lifted the end point to 2.6%," said Kerr. "We now expect the cash rate to hit 2.5% in 2023, up from 2% previously."

That is in marked contrast to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which has said any hike in its 0.1% cash rate was extremely unlikely next year.

The market is wagering it will have to move much earlier and have 0.25% priced in by June, with rates near 1.0% by year end.

Domestic data out on Wednesday were fairly upbeat with construction spending dipping by only 0.3% in the third quarter, when analysts had looked for a drop of 3.1%.

That suggests figures for gross domestic product due next week might be a little less dire than feared, though they are still likely to show a sharp contraction given the lockdowns that shut Sydney and Melbourne.

New Zealand dollar

