ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.33%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.72%)
GGL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 17.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.73%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.91%)
NETSOL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.19%)
PACE 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
PAEL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
TELE 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.53%)
TRG 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-5.38%)
UNITY 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.61%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,535 Decreased By ▼ -70.6 (-1.53%)
BR30 18,148 Decreased By ▼ -418.43 (-2.25%)
KSE100 44,409 Decreased By ▼ -539.37 (-1.2%)
KSE30 17,135 Decreased By ▼ -244.65 (-1.41%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX resilient against strong dollar, stocks jittery

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

Currencies in Asia's emerging markets were broadly subdued on Wednesday, as regional assets remained resilient, even as rate hike bets in the US continued to push the dollar higher following Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's reappointment.

While the Thai baht fell 0.8% to hit their lowest since Nov. 5, the yuan, Philippine peso and Taiwanese dollar traded flat to up 0.1%.

"The pressure on the Asian currencies is far more limited than what you would have expected given the bounce in the dollar," said Mitul Kotecha, EM Strategist at TD Securities.

"One of the reasons that Asian currencies have been well supported is the anchor provided by the yuan."

The yuan has remained firm over recent sessions as continued seasonal corporate demand for the currency have outweighed broad dollar strength and a weaker-than-expected official guidance rate.

Currencies in the region were also largely immune to a more than 15% drop in the Turkish lira on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent rate cuts, despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse course.

Asian FX, stocks mostly lower after Powell's renomination stokes rate bets

Analysts have said contagion fears in Asian FX from the sharp drop in Turkey's currency are limited, given reduced exposure of investors after years of erratic policy.

Meanwhile, Thailand's finance minister said that the country's monetary policy must stay accommodative to support fiscal policy.

The baht, which is the region's worst performing currency this year dropped further, while stocks rose as much as 0.7% to hit their highest since Sept. 19

Stocks in the broader region were jittery, as traders reacted to a surge in US Treasury yields and renewed curbs to contain rising COVID-19 cases in Europe.

Shares in Philippines and Taiwan fell 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively, while equities in India and Singapore rose.

Singapore's gross domestic product grew 7.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said, higher than the 6.5% growth seen in the government's advance estimate.

The city-state's economy is expected to grow about 7% in 2021, at the top of the official forecast range. However, the government warned that the economy will expand at a slower pace next year as an uneven recovery continues across sectors.

South Korean stocks were down 0.4% and the won traded flat, a day ahead of the country's central bank rate decision.

A Reuters poll found that the Bank of Korea will raise interest rates and carry a tightening cycle into next year as it tries to curb rising inflation and soaring home prices that have households piling on ever more debt.

Highlights

** Top loser on Thailand's SETI was Salee Printing PCL, down 5.88%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 0.3 basis points at 6.174%

** Investors await minutes of the Fed's policy committee's November meeting, to be published later in the global day

President Tayyip Erdogan Thai baht Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asia forex Asia's emerging markets

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX resilient against strong dollar, stocks jittery

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Israeli attack in Syria's central region kills 2 civilians

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Social media: PM orders probe into BS-21 officer’s remarks

Tarin directs PSW to focus on its outreach activities

Read more stories