Social media: PM orders probe into BS-21 officer’s remarks

Fazal Sher 24 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against a senior bureaucrat for posting objectionable remarks against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on a social media group.

According to a notification issued by the Established Division, a BS-21 officer, Hammad Shamimi, has posted a highly-objectionable statement on a social media platform/group in Urdu in violation of rule 22 of the Government Servants Rules, 1964, and instruction contained in Para 4 (iii), (iv), and (v) of the guiding instruction on use of social media by government servants issued by the Establishment Division.

IHC decides to review new social media rules

An another notification issued by Established Division in pursuance of rule 2(1)(c) read with rule 9(1) of the Civil Servants (efficiency and discipline) Rules, 2020, said the prime minister in his capacity as authority is pleased to appoint Sanaullah Abbasi (BS-22) Director General, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), an inquiry officer to conduct an inquiry proceedings against Hammad Shamimi BS-21 senior joint secretary, Cabinet Division under rules 9(1) (c) of the rule ibid; section officer Establishment Division, is appointed as department representative to perform the functions mentioned in rules 15 of Civil Servants (efficiency and discipline) Rules,2020.

It says that the inquiry shall be conducted in accordance with provisions contained in rule 10 read with rule 12 of the Civil Servants Rules 2020 and shall be completed within 60 days from the date of issuance or within such extended period, which the authority may allow.

The inquiry officer shall submit a report to the authority within seven days of the completion of the inquiry with clear findings as to whether the charge or charges have been proved or not proved and with specific recommendations regarding exoneration or imposition of minor or major penalty or penalties upon the accused officer.

