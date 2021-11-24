ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
Cos having Afghan subscribers: SECP abolishes condition of MoI’s clearance

Sohail Sarfraz 24 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has abolished the condition of security clearance from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) of companies having foreign subscribers/officers who are Afghan national or of Afghan origin.

The SECP has notified SRO1493(I)/2021, here on Tuesday to issue draft amendments to the Companies (Incorporation) Regulations, 2017.

Earlier, the companies having foreign subscribers/officers who are Afghan or Indian national or of Afghan or Indian origin were incorporated by the SECP after receipt of security clearance.

Stocks, securities or net worth of co: SECP allows registered valuers to conduct valuation

According to the revised SECP regulations, the Commission shall obtain security clearance from the MoI in following cases and in the manner prescribed hereunder: (I); Companies having foreign (other than Indian national or origin) subscribers/officers will be incorporated on the basis of an undertaking of each foreign subscriber/officer and case shall be forwarded for security clearance. Provided that in case name of subscriber/officer is not security cleared by MoI, the subscriber/officer and the company, shall take immediate steps for replacement and shall transfer shares if any, held by the subscriber.

(ii) Companies having foreign subscribers/officers who are Indian national or of Indian origin will be incorporated after receipt of security clearance; (iii) security services provider companies will be incorporated after receipt of security clearance from the MoI.

The manner of security clearance shall be subject to any change in the security policy of government from time to time, the SECP said.

In case the subscriber is a foreign company or a foreign body corporate, the SECP’s registrar shall require additional information including but not limited to, the profile of the foreign company or foreign body corporate, detail of its directors, their nationality and country of origin, copy of its charter, statute or memorandum and articles, etc, the SECP added.

