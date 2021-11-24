ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nawaz, daughter should work in WB

Anjum Ibrahim 24 Nov 2021

“You know I was thinking of what your lying quotient is and it varies from subject to subject, day to day…”

“OK, so I am not the Banana Man, Zardari sahib’s Interior Minister, who is a compulsive liar as per….”

“Rehman Malik is not an Interior Minister these days.”

“He is still an insider to secrets; anyway this is the first time I have heard of a lying quotient!”

“Well there was an ease of doing business quotient and the World Bank used to rate countries on that index. If you recall The Khan administration improved its ranking on ease of doing business tremendously during its first year in power and miracle of all miracles at a period in our history when productivity plummeted…”

“Ha ha ha…who says multilaterals don’t make serious errors, but they learned the lesson and abandoned calculating this index though I wish they would tell The Khan team about it as they are still crowing about ease of doing business…”

“Hmmmm, maybe Nawaz Sharif and his daughter should work in the World Bank so that they can take some lessons from their past…”

“Neither is qualified though I guess they can be appointed to the Board when their party is in power…”

“Right, so we have the return of the audio monster, before that we had the constant refrain of why was I kicked out, and before that the Dawn leaks did not implicate my daughter but that dratted Parveen Rashid who I fired and as with all convicts he has paid the price and has returned to fold and…”

“See that’s why I talked of the lying quotient. Nawaz Sharif is a politician and any politician who does not lie or twist the truth should really leave the ship. But at its worst his lying quotient is near to 70 percent because he has yet to accept a few home truths, his daughter’s quotient is higher at 80, I mean she lied on television about not having any properties…”

“And Zardari sahib?”

“Never lies – there is nothing in his name.”

“The Khan?”

“Never lies, he is actually convinced of the veracity of what he says.”

“So he mistakes his opinion for the truth”?

“Yes, but for your information The Khan’s media team ranks 100 out of 100…”

“Mark of a job well done.”

“A job well done would imply that the audience doesn’t know it’s a lie and there are serious issues there.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari’s

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nawaz, daughter should work in WB

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

Social media: PM orders probe into BS-21 officer’s remarks

Tarin directs PSW to focus on its outreach activities

Cos having Afghan subscribers: SECP abolishes condition of MoI’s clearance

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Read more stories