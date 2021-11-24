PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nawaz, daughter should work in WB

“You know I was thinking of what your lying quotient is and it varies from subject to subject, day to day…”

“OK, so I am not the Banana Man, Zardari sahib’s Interior Minister, who is a compulsive liar as per….”

“Rehman Malik is not an Interior Minister these days.”

“He is still an insider to secrets; anyway this is the first time I have heard of a lying quotient!”

“Well there was an ease of doing business quotient and the World Bank used to rate countries on that index. If you recall The Khan administration improved its ranking on ease of doing business tremendously during its first year in power and miracle of all miracles at a period in our history when productivity plummeted…”

“Ha ha ha…who says multilaterals don’t make serious errors, but they learned the lesson and abandoned calculating this index though I wish they would tell The Khan team about it as they are still crowing about ease of doing business…”

“Hmmmm, maybe Nawaz Sharif and his daughter should work in the World Bank so that they can take some lessons from their past…”

“Neither is qualified though I guess they can be appointed to the Board when their party is in power…”

“Right, so we have the return of the audio monster, before that we had the constant refrain of why was I kicked out, and before that the Dawn leaks did not implicate my daughter but that dratted Parveen Rashid who I fired and as with all convicts he has paid the price and has returned to fold and…”

“See that’s why I talked of the lying quotient. Nawaz Sharif is a politician and any politician who does not lie or twist the truth should really leave the ship. But at its worst his lying quotient is near to 70 percent because he has yet to accept a few home truths, his daughter’s quotient is higher at 80, I mean she lied on television about not having any properties…”

“And Zardari sahib?”

“Never lies – there is nothing in his name.”

“The Khan?”

“Never lies, he is actually convinced of the veracity of what he says.”

“So he mistakes his opinion for the truth”?

“Yes, but for your information The Khan’s media team ranks 100 out of 100…”

“Mark of a job well done.”

“A job well done would imply that the audience doesn’t know it’s a lie and there are serious issues there.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021