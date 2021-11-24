ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
Nov 24, 2021
World

UK royals attack ‘overblown’ BBC documentary

AFP 24 Nov 2021

LONDON: Britain’s leading royals have united in a rare joint statement to criticise the BBC over a documentary that claimed a behind-the-scenes briefing war before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan quit frontline duties.

“The Princes and the Press” dwelt on how Harry and his elder brother William handled the press as they rose to adult prominence in the royal family following the death of their mother Diana in 1997.

The first of two episodes, which aired Monday night, suggested that Harry in particular had a hostile attitude to the media, which only worsened with critical coverage of Meghan Markle after he started dating the US actress in 2016.

The programme claimed palace insiders drip-fed the media with negative stories about the initially popular Harry and Meghan, as a power battle played out behind the palace walls.

Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace — respectively representing Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Charles and grandson William — were further angered that the BBC had refused to show them the documentary before it was broadcast, according to reports.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth II

