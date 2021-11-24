Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
24 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 30.06.2021 20% Bonus Shares 22.11.2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited 31.12.2021 800% Interim Cash Dividend 22.11.2021
==============================================================================================
