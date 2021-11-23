Hong Kong stocks suffer further losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended lower again on Tuesday as news that Jerome Powell had been nominated by US President Joe Biden to run the Federal Reserve for a second term fanned expectations the bank will tighten monetary policy quicker.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.20 percent, or 299.76 points, to 24,651.58.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 percent, or 7.01 points, to 3,589.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.21 percent, or 5.21 points, to 2,520.37.