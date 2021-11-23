ANL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.65%)
ASC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.74%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
FCCL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.46%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
GGGL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.66%)
GGL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.22%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.01%)
NETSOL 104.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.59%)
PAEL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.39%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PRL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.95%)
PTC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.36%)
TELE 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
TRG 89.47 Decreased By ▼ -6.04 (-6.32%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By ▼ -64.21 (-1.36%)
BR30 18,856 Decreased By ▼ -480.29 (-2.48%)
KSE100 45,277 Decreased By ▼ -467.95 (-1.02%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By ▼ -200.88 (-1.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Some bondholders of China developer Kaisa tap adviser to help recover dues

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Some offshore bondholders of embattled Chinese developer Kaisa Group who did not receive coupon payments this month have tapped investment bank Moelis & Co to advise them on the matter, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kaisa, which has the most offshore debt of any Chinese developer after China Evergrande Group, has not paid coupons totalling over $59 million due on Nov. 11 and 12, with 30-day grace periods for both.

The Shenzhen-based developer has a $400 million maturity on another dollar bond due on Dec. 7.

Shares of Kaisa Prosperity slide as trading in Kaisa units resumes

Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday that an ad hoc group of offshore bondholders is also seeking advice from lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis, besides Moelis.

Kaisa declined to comment. There was no immediate comment from Moelis and Kirkland & Ellis to a Reuters query sent outside US working hours.

Chinese developers are facing an unprecedented liquidity squeeze due to regulatory curbs on borrowings, causing a string of offshore debt defaults, credit rating downgrades and sell-offs in some developers' shares and bonds in recent weeks, with Evergrande at the centre of the crisis.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from debt-repayment deadline to deadline as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities. Moelis and Kirkland & Ellis are advising a group of offshore bond holders of Evergrande.

Fitch downgraded Kaisa's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating to "C" from "CCC-" last week on the missed coupon payments.

The developer, which has also missed some payments on its wealth management products onshore, had pleaded for help from creditors this month and said it will not pay interim dividends.

Kaisa is scrambling for money to repay its debts by asset disposals. Reuters reported last month it was seeking buyers for its Hong Kong-listed property management unit Kaisa Prosperity Holdings and two residential sites in the city.

One of the sites have been sold recently, one source with direct knowledge said.

Kaisa Group

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Some bondholders of China developer Kaisa tap adviser to help recover dues

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

India has only made a mockery of itself, says Pakistan after Abhinandan awarded third-highest gallantry medal

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

India's participation 'challenging', but ICC confident teams will travel to Pakistan

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Read more stories