ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FNEL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGGL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.63%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.3%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
SNGP 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.02%)
TELE 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.38%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 59.4 (1.26%)
BR30 20,715 Increased By ▲ 343.5 (1.69%)
KSE100 46,107 Increased By ▲ 371.14 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,919 Increased By ▲ 173.25 (0.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Nov 16, 2021
Shares of Kaisa Prosperity slide as trading in Kaisa units resumes

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Shares in Kaisa Prosperity, a property services unit of embattled Chinese developer Kaisa Group, tumbled 10% on Tuesday as trading resumed for the first time since Nov. 5.

Trading in Kaisa Group and its three units was suspended pending "inside information" from the company. Since then, investor concerns about Kaisa Group's liquidity have only intensified and trade in the parent company remains suspended.

Kaisa Prosperity and two other units said in separate filings late on Monday their business operations are normal, adding that they haven't not received any financial assistance from the parent company so any liquidity issues faced by their parent company would not have any material adverse impact on their operations.

Kaisa Health, which focuses on dental prosthetics and healthcare, rose 30% as trading resumed while Kaisa Capital was trading flat.

Kaisa Group has the most offshore debt of any Chinese developer after China Evergrande Group, and it separately pleaded for help from creditors and said it will not pay interim dividends last week.

Kaisa Group Kaisa Prosperity

Comments

