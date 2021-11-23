ANL 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
ASC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
FCCL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.46%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
FNEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
GGGL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.66%)
GGL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.22%)
MLCF 35.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.63%)
NETSOL 104.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.59%)
PAEL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.39%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.08%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.36%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
TRG 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-6.29%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
BR100 4,655 Decreased By ▼ -63.58 (-1.35%)
BR30 18,866 Decreased By ▼ -470.3 (-2.43%)
KSE100 45,262 Decreased By ▼ -483.42 (-1.06%)
KSE30 17,504 Decreased By ▼ -209.95 (-1.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

French Netflix show 'Call My Agent' nets International Emmy

AFP 23 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: French showbiz comedy 'Call My Agent' won an award at the International Emmy's Monday after riding a wave of popularity on the global streaming giant Netflix.

Launched in France in 2015 under the title "Ten Percent," the show has become an international hit as "Call My Agent," charting the ups and downs of the lives of actors and their agents in Paris.

The International Emmy for best comedy was awarded to the fourth season of the show, which began as an idea by former agent Dominique Besnehard.

The writers and producers were in New York for the awards, which are given to the best television shows produced outside of the United States.

On the red carpet in New York, producer Michel Feller admitted that "the Netflix broadcast of the four seasons has allowed us, with a production that we could say is local, to be seen in more than 200 territories".

"Today there are almost 20 remakes that have either been signed, are in production or have been filmed," in countries as diverse as Canada and India, he said.

Netflix Call My Agent International Emmy's Monday

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

French Netflix show 'Call My Agent' nets International Emmy

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

India has only made a mockery of itself, says Pakistan after Abhinandan awarded third-highest gallantry medal

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

India's participation 'challenging', but ICC confident teams will travel to Pakistan

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Read more stories