ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hovers near 2-week low as dollar jumps on Fed's Powell nomination

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,809.40 per ounce, after sliding 2.1% to its lowest since Nov. 5 on Monday. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,809.60
Reuters 23 Nov 2021

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday but hovered close to their lowest level in more than two weeks hit in the previous session, as the dollar gained on US President Joe Biden's nomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,809.40 per ounce by 0048 GMT, after sliding 2.1% to its lowest since Nov. 5 on Monday. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,809.60.

  • The dollar index held near a 16-month peak after Biden on Monday nominated Fed Chair Powell for a second four-year term, bolstering bets the central bank might raise interest rates sooner to curb growing inflation.

Spot gold may pull back into $1,817-$1,831 range; cautiously bearish

  • A stronger dollar increases bullion's cost to buyers holding other currencies.

  • Both Powell and Brainard need to be confirmed in their Fed leadership roles by the Senate, currently controlled by Biden's Democratic party but closely divided.

  • Gold has benefited from easy monetary policy introduced during the pandemic, but any hike in interest rates should reduce the non-interest bearing metal's appeal as higher interest raises bullion's opportunity cost.

  • A resurgence of coronavirus cases and a jump in inflation do not at this point warrant a change in the European Central Bank's plans to taper its bond purchases in March, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

  • US home sales unexpectedly rose in October, though higher prices amid tight supply continued to sideline first-time buyers from the market.

  • China's economy faces new downward pressures but authorities should avoid rolling out economic measures in a "campaign-like and aggressive" way, Premier Li Keqiang said.

  • Spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.25 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.4% to $1,015.51 and palladium rose 1.3% to $1,978.97.

Gold Spot gold bullion price

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hovers near 2-week low as dollar jumps on Fed's Powell nomination

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Pakistan to send Rs5bn relief goods to Afghanistan

Inflation: SBP says it only issues forecasts

Read more stories