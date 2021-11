We all must go to Peppa Pig World, says UK PM Johnson

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he lost his place in notes during a speech before regaling business leaders with an anecdote about his recent visit to a Peppa Pig theme park.

Searching through his notes, Johnson sighed, said “blast it” and repeatedly muttered “forgive me” as he briefly interrupted his speech to the Confederation of British Industry in Port of Tyne, northern England.

He recovered, talking about technology “unicorns” and then a visit to Peppa Pig World, a park based on the children’s animated TV show about an exuberant pink pig and her friends and family.

“Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World,” Johnson told the business executives. “I loved it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place: it has very safe streets, discipline in schools.”