Myriad quantities of illegal betel nuts, sweet supari seized

Recorder Report 23 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of the Enforcement Collectorate, Karachi, has confiscated myriad quantities of illegal betel nuts and sweet supari worth over Rs105 million during raids on several factories located in Baldia and SITE areas.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that several factories were involved in the illicit trade of contraband betel nuts and sweet supari in Baldia and SITE areas.

Reacting to this information, the team has been constituted for the strict crackdown against these factories.

The team has raided five factories in these areas and recovered 22 tonnes of processed/packed betel nuts worth over Rs 105 million. Consequent to the recovery, two persons were arrested, and the cases have been registered against the accused persons. Further investigation is under way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

