Supernet awarded Rs100m projects

KARACHI: Supernet Limited (“Supernet”) has been awarded three equipment supply projects consisting of equipment and services in the domains of satellite communications, telecommunications, and power with a combined equivalent value of PKR 100 million.

The projects have been awarded by a strategic organization thereby expanding the customer base of its Telecommunications and Defense Business Unit.

The equipment and associated support and warranty services shall support the customer’s large communications network in the country. Supernet has already successfully delivered one project in totality. The second project is on track to be completed by end of November 2021 with the third one expected to reach completion in the 1st quarter of 2022.

Though it is an established fact now that there are lengthy delays due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips as well as disruptions in international shipping and logistics, Supernet through the strength of its partnerships in the supply chain and prudent project planning, has effectively addressed these delays to the satisfaction of the customer.

Ali Akhtar, Head of BU, Telecoms and Defense at Supernet said that “We are thrilled to have been awarded these projects with each one being awarded through a competitive bidding process resulting in our solutions being picked as the best techno-commercial ones. We have successfully been able to onboard a new client, widening our customer base, and we’ve done it by winning significant business right off the bat. We are as always, grateful to our customers for their trust and confidence in us as well the cooperation of our partners in our supply chain, he added.

Supernet Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunications service provider and systems integrator, has been operating since 1995. Supernet offers a full portfolio of local-to-global integrated communications infrastructure solutions to Telecoms, Defense, Enterprise, and Government entities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021