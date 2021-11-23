ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
Frere Town residents facing growing challenge of encroachment

Recorder Report 23 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Residents of Frere Town have failed to get rid of growing roadside encroachments despite submitting written complaints to the Assistant Commissioner, Civil Lines.

The residents of Frere Town, McNeil Road have also filed formal complain to the in-charge of Preedy Police Station to remove the jungle of encroachments but that too also proved futile, consequently.

People of the locality blame the respective police station of “patronising” the encroachments that gave a dirty look to the entire area. Resident say that they are deeply irritated and troubled by the growing encroachments that seem further sprawling with officials inaction.

“I am really worried about the increasing encroachments under the police patronage in Frere Town,” Muhammad Atiq Mir, Chairman All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, who is also heading Atiq Mir Foundation, told Business Recorder on Monday.

He said that the police and assistant commissioner remain “indifferent” to the roadside encroachments making the lives of residents worse, though the Supreme Court orders already exist in this regard.

Encroachments by shopkeepers occupied half of the McNeil Road under the Lily Bridge, he said and added that the government’s inaction to remove the illegal occupation amounts to the Supreme Court orders violation.

The encroachments, which the police is patronising, have blocked the traffic movement in the area, causing problems for students, women and public in general.

“I appeal to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Minister Sindh, Governor Sindh, Commissioner Karachi and IG Sindh to remove the encroachments that the Preedy Police Station is patronising,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

