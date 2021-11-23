Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
23 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Fauji Foods Limited 09-11-2021 01-12-2021 08-12-2021 /-
Merit Packaging Limited 27-10-2021 18-11-2021 25-11-2021 Prem. 2.50/-
Modaraba A l-Mali 04-11-2021 26-11-2021 03-12-2021 /-
==================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
