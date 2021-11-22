ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US blacklists financial facilitator for Afghan affiliate of Islamic State

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on an individual it accused of acting as a financial facilitator for Islamic State's Afghanistan branch, in a move that follows a series of attacks in Kabul claimed by the militant group.

The US Treasury Department said it blacklisted Ismatullah Khalozai, accusing him of operating a Turkey-based informal money-moving network, known as a hawala, to transfer funds to finance the Islamic State-Khorasan Province.

The State Department on Monday also designated three men as Specially Designated Global Terrorists for their roles as leaders of the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, according to the Treasury.

UN warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

"Today's designation underscores the United States' determination to prevent ISIS-K and its members from exploiting the international financial system to support terrorist acts in Afghanistan and beyond," said Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, using a common name for Islamic State-Khorasan Province.

The UN envoy to Afghanistan last week delivered a bleak assessment of the situation following the Taliban takeover, saying that the affiliate of the Islamic State group has grown and now appears present in nearly all 34 provinces.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two explosions that hit a heavily Shia area of Kabul, the Afghan capital, last week, killing at least one person and wounding at least six others.

The group has also launched attacks on Shia mosques in the northern city of Kunduz and the southern city of Kandahar.

The attacks have added pressure on the Taliban government, which is grappling with a deepening economic crisis, and dented its assertion that it has restored security to Afghanistan after decades of war.

Islamic State ISIS khorosan Islamic State Khorasan international financial system Afghan banking system financial facilitator

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US blacklists financial facilitator for Afghan affiliate of Islamic State

KSE-100 plummets 744 points as market sees further increase in interest rate

Former CJP Saqib Nisar terms leaked audio clip 'fake'

Pakistan's rupee gains on account of IMF announcement

IHC decides to review new social media rules

Lahore's schools to remain closed three days a week due to air pollution

Court grants bail to owner, others in Mehran Town factory fire case

Crypto startup MoonPay valued at $3.4bn after latest funding round

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed assumes charge of Peshawar Corps

UN warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

Read more stories