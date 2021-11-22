ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.16%)
Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed assumes charge of Peshawar Corps

  • Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood hands over the command to Lieutenant General Hameed
BR Web Desk 22 Nov 2021

Former Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed took charge on Monday of the Peshawar Corps.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood handed over the command to Lieutenant General Hameed.

The change of command ceremony took place at the headquarters in Peshawar, the statement added.

Outgoing DG ISI Hameed meets FM Qureshi

Last month, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) notified the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as the new ISI chief with effect from November 20, 2021. Meanwhile, Hameed was appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander.

Lt-Gen Hameed had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security.

