Outgoing DG ISI Hameed meets FM Qureshi

Outgoing Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

Qureshi appreciated Hameed's services as DG ISI and expressed his best wishes over his new appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.

On Wednesday, the DG ISI had met President Arif Alvi at the Presidential House. The president appreciated the efforts and services of the lieutenant general for the security of the country.

Hameed will continue to hold charge as DG ISI till November 19. The outgoing DG ISI was given the role on June 16, 2019. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security.

Last month, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) notified the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as the new ISI with effect from November 20, 2021. Meanwhile, Hameed was appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander.