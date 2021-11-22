ANL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.69%)
ASC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
ASL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.17%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.13%)
FCCL 18.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.75%)
FFBL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.56%)
FFL 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.39%)
GGL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
JSCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
KAPCO 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.09%)
NETSOL 106.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.66%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.05%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
PRL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.41%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.48%)
BR100 4,732 Decreased By ▼ -50.87 (-1.06%)
BR30 19,374 Decreased By ▼ -608.37 (-3.04%)
KSE100 45,830 Decreased By ▼ -659.6 (-1.42%)
KSE30 17,756 Decreased By ▼ -281.52 (-1.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Turkish lira edges back from record lows in early trade

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira firmed to below 11.2 to the dollar on Monday, having hit a record low late last week after the central bank slashed its policy rate again under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, and signalled more easing was on the way.

The lira traded at 11.17 at 0450 GMT, firming 0.5% from a close of 11.2995 on Friday. It has lost a third of its value this year and Friday's all-time weakest level of 11.32 marked an eighth straight session of record lows.

The lira plunged some 12% last week alone, making it the worst performer in emerging markets, driven by the central bank's decision to cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 15% despite inflation running near 20%.

Turkish lira pares losses after touching all-time low near 11 to the dollar

Last Thursday's crash marked the biggest daily drop for the lira since Erdogan, a self-described enemy of interest rates, sacked former hawkish central bank chief Naci Agbal in March.

Turkey's lira

