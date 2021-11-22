ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021
Markets

PKR records gains

BR Research Review 22 Nov 2021

KARACHI: During five days of trading last week, PKR recorded gains for first three days and recorded losses in last two days resulting in a net gain at the end of week. The highest weekly gain was against the Euro where PKR appreciated by almost 2.7% in open market. Euro also saw itself lose to dollar in international markets on account of higher expected US interest rates.

During the week, Pakistani market reacted to several local developments, important of which were Advisor to PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin’s and SBP’s warning to speculators and their role in recent PKR devaluation and expectation of policy rate hike by Monetary Policy Committee of State Bank of Pakistan due on November 19th. MPC eventually raised the policy rate by 150 bps on Friday bringing it to 8.75%.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee overall gained 63 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over the week; closing at 175.10 and 175.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained one rupee for both buying and selling over the week closing at 176 and 177 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 5 rupees for buying and 5.50 rupees for selling over the week closing at 197 and 198.50 respectively. Against UAE Dirham, PKR recorded net gain of 60 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 49.30 and 49.80 respectively.Against Saudi Riyal, PKR overall gained 20 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling closing at 46.40 and 46.70 respectively.

========================================

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs.175.10

Offer Close Rs.175.20

Bid Open Rs.175.73

Offer Open Rs.175.83

========================================

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs.176.00

Offer Close Rs.177.00

Bid Open Rs.177.00

Offer Open Rs.178.00

========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP PKR Open market rates US interest rates INTERBANK MARKET RATES

