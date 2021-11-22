ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gas shortage: Bilawal says ‘Imran is creating crisis after crisis’

INP 22 Nov 2021

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his concern over the gas shortage in the country, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan is continuously creating crisis after crisis and making people’s lives hard.

In a statement released on Sunday, the PPP chairman regretted that people’s stoves had come cold while ministers instead of making an effort to avert the gas crisis were seen busy holding polemics. He said that Imran Khan was constantly generating one crisis after another and the only solution to rid of all these crises was to get rid of the PTI government. He asked Imran Khan to extend his apology to the citizens who could not prepare their meals due to the shortage of gas.

Bilawal was of the view if the government had placed an order for the LNG supply on time, there would not have been any gas crisis in the country. “Had the government completed the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project initiated by the PPP government, the country would not have to confront the energy crisis,” he added.

The PPP chairman lamented though Imran Khan had made a manifold increase in the gas price, but it still was out of people’s reach. Thanks to the inept government which has failed to tackle the gas crisis, many industries could not realize their export orders, Bilawal added. Separately, Bilawal paid tributes to late PPP leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim on his sixth death anniversary.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Gas shortage energy crisis PPP chairman Gas crisis

