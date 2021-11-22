Gas shortage: Bilawal says ‘Imran is creating crisis after crisis’

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his concern over the gas shortage in the country, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan is continuously creating crisis after crisis and making people’s lives hard.

In a statement released on Sunday, the PPP chairman regretted that people’s stoves had come cold while ministers instead of making an effort to avert the gas crisis were seen busy holding polemics. He said that Imran Khan was constantly generating one crisis after another and the only solution to rid of all these crises was to get rid of the PTI government. He asked Imran Khan to extend his apology to the citizens who could not prepare their meals due to the shortage of gas.

Bilawal was of the view if the government had placed an order for the LNG supply on time, there would not have been any gas crisis in the country. “Had the government completed the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project initiated by the PPP government, the country would not have to confront the energy crisis,” he added.

The PPP chairman lamented though Imran Khan had made a manifold increase in the gas price, but it still was out of people’s reach. Thanks to the inept government which has failed to tackle the gas crisis, many industries could not realize their export orders, Bilawal added. Separately, Bilawal paid tributes to late PPP leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim on his sixth death anniversary.